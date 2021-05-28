Left Menu

J&K pesticide factory gutted in fire

PTI | Udhampur | Updated: 28-05-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 13:35 IST
J&K pesticide factory gutted in fire
A pesticide factory was gutted in a fire in the industrial area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Friday, adding no casualties were reported in the incident.

It broke out in Dhanuka chemical factory at Batal-Ballian industrial estate around midnight on Thursday, they said, adding eight fire tenders were pressed into service along with the army and the air force.

The fire engulfed the whole pesticide factory, which was one of the biggest in the union territory.

It started moving towards a nearby village but timely action prevented it to spread any further, fire officials said, adding the operation to douse the blaze were on till 5 am.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained but it appeared to be a result of a short circuit in the building, they said.

