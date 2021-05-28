Sonalika Tractors extends primary warranty on tractors by 2 months

Sonalika Tractors has extended primary warranty on its tractors by two months to June 30 owning to the lockdowns and restrictions imposed by several state governments due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said on Friday.

All customers whose primary tractor warranty is expiring during the period May 1 and June 30 will get two months’ extension from the date of expiry, considering the pandemic is creating challenges on mobility across markets, Sonalika Tractors said in a release.

Advertisement

The initiative is aimed at giving relief to customers whose lives majorly depend on tractors to earn daily living, it said.

Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, “We understand that in these unprecedented times, the movement is restricted on account of localised restrictions and state-wise lockdown. We would like to extend... the primary warranty period by two months for all our existing customers.” The company hopes that its customers will avail this benefit at their convenience after the lockdown and restrictions are lifted.

Sonalika is carrying forward the initiative it took during last year during the first wave of the pandemic and has decided to extend compassionate support to its valued customers in these tough COVID-19 times, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)