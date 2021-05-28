Left Menu

Sweden's Handelsbanken to help test central bank digital currency

Central banks around the world are looking at launching digital currencies (CBDCs) in response to rapid developments in technology and financial infrastructure, such as the rise cryptocurrencies, falling cash use and the need for instant cross-border payments. "The e-krona pilot is therefore moving on from only having simulated participants to cooperation with external participants in the test environment," the Riksbank said in a statement.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 28-05-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 13:54 IST
Sweden's Handelsbanken to help test central bank digital currency
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden's central bank will work with commercial lender Handelsbanken to test how the country's proposed digital currency - the e-krona - could handle payments in the real world, the Riksbank said on Friday. Central banks around the world are looking at launching digital currencies (CBDCs) in response to rapid developments in technology and financial infrastructure, such as the rise of cryptocurrencies, falling cash use, and the need for instant cross-border payments.

"The e-krona pilot is therefore moving on from only having simulated participants to cooperation with external participants in the test environment," the Riksbank said in a statement. In April, the Riksbank said it would seek to include commercial banks in its next phase of testing which would evaluate how the e-krona could be used for both large commercial and small retail payments.

"For Handelsbanken, the project means the opportunity to participate in what may be among the first digital central bank-issued money in the world to be available to the public," Handelsbanken said in a statement. So far, most central banks have only got as far as researching CBDCs. Only the Bahamas has launched one, and Sweden and China are the only other nations to have begun testing.

A survey in January by the Bank for International Settlements said central banks representing one-fifth of the world's population are likely to issue their own digital currencies in the next three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021