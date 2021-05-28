JK Group announces financial support to COVID affected employees, family members

Diversified JK Group on Friday said it will provide financial support through the continuance of salary, covering education for children and medical insurance for the family in case of the demise of an employee due to COVID-19.

Under its 'JK CARES' program, the group comprising companies such as JK Tyre, JK Paper, JK Lakshmi Cement, JK Fenner, JK Agri Genetics, Umang Dairy, and PSRI Hospital, said it will provide support to affected families of employees who succumbed to the pandemic between April 2020 and March 2022, thus covering both the waves of COVID-19.

''Safety and wellbeing of our employees is of utmost importance for us. As part of our value of "caring for people", we have been extremely mindful of the need to provide extended support to the families of our beloved employees, who have unfortunately lost their lives,'' said JK Group Chairman Bharat Hari Singhania.

Elaborating further, he said, ''in case of any casualty of any of our employees, we will support the bereaved families on three fronts – financial support for the family by way of the continuance of salary, education support for children and medical insurance for the family. All these support systems will be provided to the families for a number of years.'' He, however, did not specify the number of years that the group will support the affected families.

''Although, any kind of financial support cannot compensate for the magnitude of the loss of our beloved colleague(s); but it is our hope that this support will help the families to regain their confidence and dignity; and chart their journey of success, again,'' Singhania said.

