Ukraine will ban Belarus airlines from using its airspace from May 29

Ukraine will ban Belarus-registered airplanes from using its airspace from May 29, the infrastructure ministry said on Friday.

Ukraine had banned flights to and from Belarus from Wednesday, following the forced landing of a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania at the weekend and the arrest of a dissident Belarusian journalist on board.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)