Ukraine will ban Belarus airlines from using its airspace from May 29
Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 28-05-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 14:02 IST
- Country:
- Belarus
Ukraine will ban Belarus-registered airplanes from using its airspace from May 29, the infrastructure ministry said on Friday.
Ukraine had banned flights to and from Belarus from Wednesday, following the forced landing of a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania at the weekend and the arrest of a dissident Belarusian journalist on board.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Syrian family reunited, against the odds, in Greece
Ukraine prosecutors seek $11 million bail for pro-Russian lawmaker
Greece woos foreign tourists ahead of reopening
Ukraine court orders house arrest for lawmaker Medvedchuk in treason case
Ukraine opposition leader and Putin ally under house arrest