Left Menu

Lithuania trying to identify those who left Ryanair flight in Minsk

One named Iason Zisis said to be a Greek post-graduate working at Eindhoven University, said he had anyway planned to travel on to Minsk from the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, the plane's scheduled destination, to visit his wife. Belarus TV named the others as Belarusian citizens Alexandra Stabredova and Sergei Kulakov.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 28-05-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 14:48 IST
Lithuania trying to identify those who left Ryanair flight in Minsk
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuania is working to confirm the identities of the passengers who disembarked from a diverted Ryanair plane after it was forced to land in Belarus, the chief of Lithuania's criminal police said on Friday. Dissident Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, 26, and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, 23, were arrested when the plane landed.

But three other people also disembarked. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said it seems likely they were secret police.

Belarus television aired interviews with three people on Wednesday who it said were the passengers in question. One named Iason Zisis said to be a Greek post-graduate working at Eindhoven University, said he had anyway planned to travel on to Minsk from the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, the plane's scheduled destination, to visit his wife.

Belarus TV named the others as Belarusian citizens Alexandra Stabredova and Sergei Kulakov. Stabredova also said she had been heading for Minsk anyway, and Kulakov said Minsk was convenient for his final destination, the city of Vitebsk. Lithuanian police chief Rolandas Kiskis told reporters: "We are working to confirm the identities, whether the persons who were named in unofficial sources are matched by personal identification data."

He said Belarus had confirmed that five passengers disembarked in Minsk and that the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Poland had also launched inquiries into the incident, as they had had citizens on board the flight. Kiskis said the aircraft was still in Vilnius, being searched, but that Ryanair had not been as helpful as he would have wished.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021