Over 1.84 crore Covid vaccine doses available with states, more on way: Health Ministry

More than 1.84 crore coronavirus vaccine doses are currently available with states and union territories, and three lakh more will be received by them in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The central government has so far provided, through the free of cost channel and direct state procurement, more than 22.46 crore doses to states and UTs.

Of these, the total consumption, including wastage, is 20,48,04,853 doses, according to data available till 8 AM on Friday.

A total of 1,84,92,677 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said, adding 3,20,380 more doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them vaccines free of cost.

In addition, the central government has been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the states and UTs. Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with test, track, treat and COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

Implementation of the liberalised and accelerated Phase-3 strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination has started from May 1.

Under the strategy, in every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Government of India.

It would continue to make these doses available to the states free of cost as was being done earlier, the ministry said.

