Timeline for adoption of new norms regarding tyres need revision to test large number of SKUs: ATMA

The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) on Friday said the timelines for the adoption of new norms, involving requirements for rolling resistance, wet grip and rolling sound emission, will need a revision to enable the industry to test a large number of stock keeping units (SKUs).

As per a draft notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) the proposed standards will become applicable for all new tyre designs on October 1, 2021, and for all other existing tyre designs for passenger cars, light commercial veihcles (LCVs), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) by October 1, 2022, the ATMA said.

The tyre manufacturers' body said the effective implementation of the proposed notification will be largely dependent on the readiness of the adequate test infrastructure in the country as tests like wet grip and rolling sound emission are performed on test tracks.

''The timeline for adoption of new norms will need a workable revision to enable the tyre industry to test a large number of SKUs and also to arrive at practical threshold limits that suit the Indian conditions. Indian tyre industry manufactures one of the widest range of tyres available in the world,'' the ATMA said in a statement.

Highlighting the need for adequate testing infrastructure, the ATMA further said, ''The test tracks set up by the government need to be made fully operational for testing all types of tyres as envisaged in draft notification. And that also calls for reworking the timelines.'' The ATMA said along with its technical wing Indian Tyre Technical Advisory Committee (ITTAC), it is putting together a detailed response on the draft notification to the ministry for effective implementation of the new standards without disrupting production lines of its members.

However, welcoming the draft norms involving new requirements for rolling resistance, wet grip and rolling sound emission, ATMA Director General Rajiv Budhraja said, ''Tyre industry's growth is underpinned by a sharp focus on technical and environmental parameters. The new draft norms will further align Indian standards with the best in operation internationally. As a key segment of Indian manufacturing that has proved its credentials globally, Indian tyre industry will be keen to adopt these norms at the earliest.'' He further said the tyre Industry has collaborated actively with the government in formulation of AIS 142 which defines norms for tyres and under which the new norms will be incorporated.

The ATMA also said ''the new norms are in consonance with the spirit of deliberations being held with the Government for making Indian norms internationally compliant. The norms are a step in the right direction and will help in improving road safety and making vehicles more fuel efficient''.

