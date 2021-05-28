Blindwink Announces the Winners of Global Icon Awards - 2021

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Global Icon Awards - 2021 has been organised by Blindwink to recognise the various organisations & companies, entrepreneurs & service providers for their outstanding performance and achievements in their respective fields. These Awards are going to be a small token of appreciation for the individuals who are pushing the boundaries to make an Honorable future of this society. It will motivate other great minds to strive towards aphelion. The awards are an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by Blindwink - Best Market Research Company in India. The initiative was well supported by Brandz Magazine – Magazine Partner, Untold Success Stories – Associate Partner. The list of the awardees are: Winners of Global Icon Awards - 2021: 1. Outstanding Clinical & Academic Excellence in Homeopathy Medical Science - Dr. Ambrish P. Vijayakar (M.D. Homoeopathy) 2. Best Young & Stylish - International Spiritual Healer, Life Coach, Motivational Leader & Author - Ms. Mani Gyanendra Goel 3. Best Creative Digital Marketing Company - WeAreVery.in - Mr. Sai Battina (Founder & Managing Director), Mr. Kodumuri Sai Raghav (Co-founder & CEO) 4. Fastest Growing International Business & Trade Solutions Company - RoutetoMarket Media India Pvt. Ltd.

5. Fastest Growing Software Consulting Firm - PYRAMIQO DATA 6. Best Mind Trainer In the World - Mr. Sudarshan Sabat 7. Best Skill Training & Coaching In India - Inspire Global Education Academy LLP - Mr. Pankaj Vats (Founder & President) 8. Young Progressive Entrepreneur In Udaipur - Urban Foundry - Mr. Daksh Jain, Ms. Darshana Agrawal, Ms. HanishaChothani, Ms. Kavita Jadon (Founders) 9. Most Innovative Interior Designer in Guwahati - Mr. Jaheed Rehmaan 10. Social Work, Academician And Homoeopathic Physician - Dr. Arpita Chatterjee (World Healing Society Foundation) 11. Most Enterprising Businessman in Health Tech Start Idea - Mr. Dipti Sundar Mohanty, Founder & CEO, Clinohealthinovation Pvt. Ltd.

12. Young Dynamic Entrepreneur For Excellence in Finance & Loan Services - Mr. Sumeet Pareek - Founder, LOAN INTOUCH 13. Most Inspiring Entrepreneur in MSME In UP - Mr. Rasik Khandelwal About Blindwink Blindwink is Best Market Research Company in India. We are the ambassadors for your brand;& market researchers for the new trend. We make Iconic Brands. We empower emerging start-ups, entrepreneurs & growing businesses and transform them into well known brands. Website: www.blindwink.in. Image: Blindwink - Global Icon Awards 2021 (Winners) PWR PWR

