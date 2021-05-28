Left Menu

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30

The decision to extend the suspension on scheduled international passenger flights comes as India battles the second wave of coronavirus, even though daily cases have seen a steady decline over the past several days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 15:09 IST
The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till June 30, aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday.

''However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,'' the Directorate General of Civil Aviation added.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020, and under bilateral ''air bubble'' arrangements with select countries since July 2020.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 27 countries including the US, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

The DGCA's Friday circular also said that the suspension does not affect international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it. The decision to extend the suspension on scheduled international passenger flights comes as India battles the second wave of coronavirus, even though daily cases have seen a steady decline over the past several days.

