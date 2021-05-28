Elanpro Extends its Support to Gurugram Police Departments by Offering Oxygen Concentrators and Sanitizer Dispenser

Gurugram, India | 28th May 2021: Gurugram-based Elanpro (Elan Professional Appliances Pvt. Ltd.), one of India’s leading commercial refrigeration company has extended its support in combating COVID-19, by donating 10 Oxygen Concentrators and 140 Sanitizer Dispensers to the Police Department of Gurugram. This essential equipment and products were given by Mr. Shashank Joshi, Director, Elanpro to Mr. K K Rao, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, today at the Commissionerate of Police Office in Gurugram.

With the surge of COVID-19 cases during the second wave, it has become even more important to ensure the safety and well-being of the frontline workers. Elanpro has come forward by offering them the necessary equipment giving them a safe and secure environment. These 10 Oxygen Concentrators and 140 Sanitizer Dispensers will be distributed over 70 different locations including police stations, police booths, City Police Headquarter and crime branch. The entire project was managed by Avad India CSR Advisory Services LLP.

Mr. Shashank Joshi, Director at Elanpro said, “It is heart-wrenching to observe people mourning for their loved ones or suffering from a financial crisis. The second wave of COVID-19 has severely affected the nation. We at Elanpro are looking forward to contributing to the betterment of society. Recently, we have taken the initiative to fight the battle by assisting our fellow beings and standing together with our frontline workers - Police Department. In this tough time, we are focusing to support the ones protecting us by providing them with oxygen concentrators and sanitizer dispensers in multiple locations of Gurugram. This is our way to express our gratitude in these difficult times and getting through to the other side. We are confident that this situation can be resolved by cooperative, rigorous, and focused community initiatives.” Ms. Sonali Malhotra, Founder Avad India CSR Advisory Services said, “We are glad to be CSR consultant and manage this life saving initiative of Elanpro” Along with this initiative, Elanpro has also associated with the District Commissioner’s Office in Gurugram and the Members of Legislative Assembly’s Office in Badshahpur, donating 51 Oxygen Concentrators to them. The company also reached out to TYCIA (Turn Your Concern Into Action) Foundation, a not-for-profit organization and donated five Oxygen Concentrators on rotation among needy patients with lesser means. Extending their support at large, they have also offered Oxygen Concentrators to COVID centres in Gurugram.

During this hardship, Elanpro has hailed various initiatives to drive the vitality of the battle against COVID-19. The company is collaborating with various organizations that arrange public vaccination drives. These initiatives are an indirect contribution to society by aiding the people in need during this difficult time.

About Elanpro Founded by Sanjay Jain, Ranjan Jain, and Shashank Joshi, Gurugram-based Elanpro (Elan Professional Appliances Pvt. Ltd.), India’s one of the leading commercial refrigeration company was established in the year 2009. The company focuses on commercial refrigeration, including the provision of foodservice solutions for pubs, bars, café, fast food chains, resorts, fine-dining restaurants, softy & beverages, food retail, and the healthcare sectors. Consistent with their service quality, it brings a rich experience and reaches a network of almost 310 Sales and 250 Service channel partners. The organization has created a well-structured network of over 560 channel partners for sales and services. Elanpro’s CSR initiatives like Magic Wheel and Happy Fridge are a constant effort to give it back to society. Recently, Elanpro has been listed among 2020’s top 150 Growth Champions by The Economic Times and SMB Story’s Top Made In India to watch out in 2021. PWR PWR

