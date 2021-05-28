Vedantu pledges Rs 15cr fund to assist education for children affected by COVID

Online live tutoring platform Vedantu on Friday has set up a Rs 15 crore fund to assist in providing education to nearly 12,000 children who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under its 'Help India Learn' initiative, a fund of Rs 15 crore has been set up to assist nearly 12,000 impacted children with continuing their education and academic progress by providing them with free education for multiple years, a statement said.

''Through this initiative, on an immediate basis, Vedantu aims to reach out to the children affected by the pandemic and will provide emergency food, medical assistance along with a long-term academic mentorship by adopting these children academically and providing free education,'' it added.

Vedantu will work in tandem with various NGOs who are working on the ground for the welfare of children that are affected by COVID-19.

A part of the fund will be disbursed through partner organizations to help them assist the impacted children that include food, shelter, educational devices, and school fees. The fund will also be used to assist children with free education on Vedantu to help them continue learning across multiple years.

''While the pandemic brought to the forefront the digital divide as far as K-12 education is concerned, the worst impact is on kids who have lost their parents or an earning member of the family. This is a time for all of us to come together to do our bit to ensure we tide over this crisis...many of our employees came forward to contribute towards this initiative,'' Pulkit Jain, co-founder and Product Head at Vedantu, said.

