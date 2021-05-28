Free Covid health insurance for Indian sellers on Amazon

Amazon.in is arranging Covid-19 health insurance cover free of cost for registered sellers on its marketplace through Acko General Insurance. Amazon.in will fully fund the premium cost for this group insurance policy that will be valid for one year after activation.

Sellers with an active listing on Amazon.in between January 1, 2020 and May 1, 2021 can enroll themselves under the group policy to get coverage for Covid-19 hospitalisation and medical expenses up to Rs 50,000. In addition, the insurance policy will cover domiciliary treatment expenses as prescribed up to the sum insured.

Advertisement

Vice President Manish Tiwary said: "While we sincerely hope that none of the marketplace sellers need to use this, the policy ensures that if they need it, their medical expenses are taken care of through the insurance." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)