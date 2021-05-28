Left Menu

Canara Bank gets board approval to raise up to Rs 9,000 cr in FY22 via equity, debt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 15:49 IST
State-owned Canara Bank is looking to raise up to Rs 9,000 crore through equity and debt this financial year, as per the approval granted by the board of directors on Friday.

The board of directors of the bank in its meeting held on May 28, 2021 approved the capital raising plan for the year 2021-22 amounting up to Rs 9,000 crore by way of equity and debt instruments, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Under this capital raise approval, the bank will raise equity capital amounting up to Rs 2,500 crore by way of qualified institutional placement (QIP) during the current fiscal it said.

Capital up to Rs 4,000 crore is to be raised by issuing additional tier I Basel III compliant bonds, and the rest of Rs 2,400 crore is to be raised by issuing additional tier II Basel III compliant bonds.

The bank said the debt instruments will be issued subject to market conditions and necessary approvals.

Stock of Canara Bank closed at Rs 161.85 apiece on the BSE, up by 5.37 per cent.

