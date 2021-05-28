Canara Bank to raise capital amounting up to Rs 9,000 crore in 2021-22

Bengaluru, May 28 (PTI): The Board of Directors of Canara Bank on Friday approved the bank's capital raising plan for 2021-22 amounting up to Rs 9,000 crore by way of equity and debt instruments.

At a meeting, the Board gave its nod to raise equity share capital amounting up to Rs 2,500 crore (including premium) by way of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) during the financial year out of the Rs 9,000 crore, the bank said in a statement.

