Canara Bank to raise capital amounting up to Rs 9,000 crore in 2021-22

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-05-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 15:56 IST
Canara Bank to raise capital amounting up to Rs 9,000 crore in 2021-22
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, May 28 (PTI): The Board of Directors of Canara Bank on Friday approved the bank's capital raising plan for 2021-22 amounting up to Rs 9,000 crore by way of equity and debt instruments.

At a meeting, the Board gave its nod to raise equity share capital amounting up to Rs 2,500 crore (including premium) by way of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) during the financial year out of the Rs 9,000 crore, the bank said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

