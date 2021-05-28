Left Menu

BML Munjal University curates All India Mock CLAT Test for the students across India

BML Munjal University (BMU) - A Hero Group Initiative, announces All India Mock CLAT Test - 2021. BMU All India CLAT Mock Test is an online exam scheduled to be held on June 5th, 2021.

28-05-2021
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU) - A Hero Group Initiative, announces All India Mock CLAT Test - 2021. BMU All India CLAT Mock Test is an online exam scheduled to be held on June 5th, 2021. The exam is based on the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) structure and syllabus, which will help students get accustomed to the rigour of the examination and aid in preparation for the upcoming CLAT test. Further, this exercise would help CLAT aspirants assess their standing at the national level.

The Mock Test will be a 2-hour exam with 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. There shall be negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. Questions shall be divided across the following five subjects:1) English Language, 2) Current Affairs, including General Knowledge, 3) Legal Reasoning, 4) Logical Reasoning, and 5) Quantitative Techniques. Talking about the initiative, Dr Nigam Nuggehalli, Dean - School of Law at BMU said, "We appreciate that the government understands the gravity of the situation and has decided to postpone the exams. Considering how competitive and popular CLAT is, School of Law (SOL) is curating an all-India mock test for the CLAT aspirants to help the students prepare for the forthcoming exams. The university will also give top performers in these tests an opportunity to secure admission at SOL with a scholarship of up to 100% on tuition fees."

BMU's Mock CLAT Test is a simulation designed to give students an experience almost identical to writing the CLAT exam. CLAT is a centralized national level entrance test for admissions to twenty-two National Law Universities in India. A number of leading private and self-funded law schools in India use these scores for law admissions. Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge.

The various undergraduate, postgraduate and postdoctoral programmes offered in the University are: Ph.D., MBA, B.Tech, BBA, BBA-MBA Integrated, B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.Com (Hons.), B.A., LL.B. (Hons.), B.B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 37th among all management institutions across India in the NIRF Rankings 2020.

