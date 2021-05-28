Gold worth Rs 13.2 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport
Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Friday seized 262 gm of gold worth Rs 13.2 lakh from a passenger who arrived here from Dubai.
Based on intelligence and profiling of passengers, Customs officials intercepted Siddiqua Miqdam Hussain (27) hailing from Bhatkal.
He had arrived by Air India flight IX 384.
On personal search and questioning, the passenger was found to have concealed gold in paste form in his rectum.
Gold weighing 262 gm, valued at Rs 13,17,860, was recovered and seized.
