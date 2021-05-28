Left Menu

Deepak Fertilisers posts over five-fold jump in Q4 profit at Rs 116 cr

The Pune-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.50 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing. Expenses were higher at Rs 1,401.78 crore from Rs 1,284.70 crore.The companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share for 2020-21 subject to approval of shareholders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 16:22 IST
Deepak Fertilisers posts over five-fold jump in Q4 profit at Rs 116 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd on Friday reported over five-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 115.80 crore for March quarter 2020-21 on strong sales. The Pune-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.50 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing. Net income rose to Rs 1,580.79 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 1,307.13 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses were higher at Rs 1,401.78 crore from Rs 1,284.70 crore.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share for 2020-21 subject to approval of shareholders. Shares of the company settled 5.66 per cent higher at Rs 307.05 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021