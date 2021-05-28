Deepak Fertilisers posts over five-fold jump in Q4 profit at Rs 116 cr
The Pune-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.50 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing. Expenses were higher at Rs 1,401.78 crore from Rs 1,284.70 crore.The companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share for 2020-21 subject to approval of shareholders.
- Country:
- India
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd on Friday reported over five-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 115.80 crore for March quarter 2020-21 on strong sales. The Pune-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.50 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing. Net income rose to Rs 1,580.79 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 1,307.13 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses were higher at Rs 1,401.78 crore from Rs 1,284.70 crore.
The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share for 2020-21 subject to approval of shareholders. Shares of the company settled 5.66 per cent higher at Rs 307.05 apiece on BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 1
- 284.70
- Pune
- Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
ALSO READ
Lupin reports 18 pc increase in Q4 net profit at Rs 460 cr; FY21 profit at Rs 1,216 cr
Infra major KEC wins new orders of Rs 1,514 crore
HCC-KEC JV wins Rs 1,147 crore Chennai Metro order
Labour Secretary chairs 1st BRICS Employment Working Group meeting
HCC-KEC JV bags Rs 1,147 cr order from Chennai Metro Rail