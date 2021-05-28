JBM Auto rolls out 'Eco-Life' electric AC buses in Gujarat

JBM Auto has rolled out its electric air-conditioned bus Eco-Life in Gujarat, with state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani virtually launching the first batch of 50 buses from the Vastral Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) Depo in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The bus service has been rolled out under the BRTS scheme by Ahmedabad Janmarg Ltd (AJL), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, JBM Auto said in a release.

Advertisement

This is the first batch of 50 midis (9 meters) buses of the total of 180 buses that JBM Auto will be supplying to Ahmedabad city, it said.

Powered by fast-charging lithium-ion batteries, these buses can run up to 250 km per day with opportunity charging, depending on the city's traffic conditions, the company said.

These buses are equipped with all high-tech features such as real-time Passenger Information System (PIS), panic buttons for emergencies, automatic bus vehicle location system, CCTV cameras, public address system, and stop request buttons, among others.

Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman, JBM Group, said, ''JBM is determined to create state-of-the-art e-mobility ecosystem across the country. The launch of electric buses in Ahmedabad is in line with our vision to provide green and sustainable transport solutions.'' ''Our buses are successfully serving the masses in many other states as well, such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, UP, Andaman and Nicobar, Karnataka, among others," he said.

The company, in the release, claimed that these buses are Zero Emission vehicles (ZEV) and will save around 1000 equivalent tonnes of carbon dioxide and 350,000 liters of diesel over 10 years of operation.

JBM Auto has commissioned a state-of-the-art end-to-end e-mobility ecosystem at the Vastral depot which includes the buses, charging infrastructure, power infrastructure, and maintenance as a complete solution.

The company has installed a fast-charging station that will facilitate seamless bus operation across the city besides having a provision for high-tech power infrastructure and energy management system for efficient monitoring and control, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)