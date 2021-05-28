Karnal goes the smart way in its fight against COVID-19

Chennai (Karnataka) [India], May 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Making use of the core capabilities of the smart city infrastructure, which include the collection and analysis of real-time data, Karnal is taking the high tech approach to prevent, manage, and control the COVID-19 pandemic. Karnal's smart city infrastructure, the key component of which is the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), is enabling the administrators to take various measures including the identification of COVID-19 hotspots, bed availability, and delivery of virtual triage for treatment.

The digital facilities help administrators also in managing infrastructure availability for patients, and providing virtual assistance to those under home quarantine and care. Being a nerve centre, the Integrated Command and Control Centre known as ICCC functions 24x7 as the backbone for various digital smart city initiatives and to provide storage for all online data related to smart city applications.

Advertisement

Among the major applications of the ICCC that improve the quality of urban services are: Building Management System, Enterprise Management System, Adaptive Traffic Control System, City Surveillance System, Intelligent Traffic Management System, Traffic Enforcement System, Environmental Sensors, and Web and Mobile Applications. Adaptive traffic control system regulated the traffic based on real time data. It is proved to be highly efficient in reducing the waiting time at signals for the citizens and improving the efficiency of traffic flow. The traffic enforcement system will automatically identify vehicles who violate speed limits and red lights and alert the ICCC on the violations in real time.

The COVID solution at ICCC of the smart city was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Haryana on May 24, 2021. Karnal Smart City is taking the ICCC live and deployed it for COVID-19 operations in a record time. The Master System Integrator of the ICCC project in Karnal is Madras Security Printers Private Limited, a 42-year old company specializing in e-governance solutions, IT & ICT and smart card based solutions, identity management, biometric solutions, data center, and high security printing. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)