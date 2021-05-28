Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-05-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 16:41 IST
City Union Bank reports Q4 net at Rs 111.18 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Private sector City Union Bank has reported net profit at Rs 111.18 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank had reported a net loss at Rs 95.29 crore during corresponding quarter previous year, the City Union Bank said in a BSE filing.

For the year ending March 31, 2021, net profits of the bank grew to Rs 592.82 crore from Rs 476.31 crore.

Total income for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 was at Rs 1,121.43 crore as compared to Rs 1,220.98 crore registered in the same quarter last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2021, total income stood at Rs 4,839.45 crore as against Rs 4,848.54 crore during corresponding period last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

