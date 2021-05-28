Two killed, one injured in road mishap

Two persons were killed and another was seriously injured when the van in which they were traveling collided with a stationary tanker on the National Highway-73 at Farangipet here on Friday.

The deceased was Dawood (27) and Mohammad Unnaiz (33), both residents of Pudu village at Farangipet, police sources said.

Mohammad Mustafa (46), who was seriously injured in the mishap, has been admitted to a private hospital, the sources said.

All three persons were dry fish traders at Bunder in the city.

The mishap occurred after the van went out of control and crashed into the rear side of the tanker lorry, the sources said.

