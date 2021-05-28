Left Menu

M&M posts profit of Rs 163 crore in Q4, dividend at Rs 8.75 per share

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 163 crore for the January to March quarter as compared to a loss of Rs 3,255 crore in the year-ago quarter.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-05-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 17:06 IST
M&M posts profit of Rs 163 crore in Q4, dividend at Rs 8.75 per share
Automotive business revenue in Q4 grew 43 pc to Rs 7,858 crore. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 163 crore for the January to March quarter as compared to a loss of Rs 3,255 crore in the year-ago quarter. The gain in Q4 FY21 was impacted by one-time loss of Rs 840 crore. M&M's revenue surged 48 per cent to Rs 13,338 crore from Rs 9,005 crore in same period of previous fiscal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) came at Rs 1,960 crore while EBITDA margin was 14.7 per cent for Q4 FY21 as compared to 13.6 per cent in Q4 FY20. Automotive business revenue during the quarter grew 42.7 per cent to Rs 7,858 crore as against Rs 5,506 crore.

The company said overall demand remained robust for automotive products but global shortage of semi-conductors impacted production and sales. M&M said the automotive division continued to focus on cost optimisation and reduced fixed expenses by over Rs 900 crore over the last two years, hence keeping margin resilience even under challenging times.

Meanwhile, the farm equipment segment also reported strong performance despite supply chain and commodity challenges. Tractor volumes were up 58 per cent and revenue up 60 per cent. "The strong margins and turnaround of global subsidiaries in FES along with a robust automotive demand momentum through the focused SUV strategy has set the ground for us to now accelerate to fly," said Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar.

"New products and technologies, farm machinery opportunity and cost management sets us up for a bold, aggressive growth trajectory." The company has also announced the highest-ever dividend of Rs 8.75 per share for FY21 to commemorate the 75th year of the company. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021