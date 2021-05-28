Left Menu

Allcargo facilitates transportation of 6,000 oxygen cylinders from China to Delhi in 2 weeks

These 6,000 oxygen cylinders for Delhi will help ease the pressure. The company was supported by giving India Foundation, a leading non-governmental organization, and Luxfer Uttam India. Earlier in April, Allcargo had flown in 500 oxygen concentrators from Singapore on a no-profit basis to Maharashtra at the state government's request. To meet the rising demand in the state, Allcargo has also shipped two million masks from Singapore for the Maharashtra state government.

Allcargo Group on Friday said it has facilitated the transportation of 6,000 oxygen cylinders from China for the Delhi government in a short period of two weeks.

The oxygen cylinders were transported in eight chartered flights from Shanghai, with Allcargo and its international subsidiary ECU Worldwide arranging flights at origin, securing landing rights from the Chinese civil aviation ministry in coordination with the Indian Embassy in Beijing, the company said in a statement.

Besides getting clearance at origin and destination, it arranged the final delivery to site, entirely on a not-for-profit basis, it said.

The company added that Allcargo and ECU Worldwide set up an emergency response team to carry out the task.

The 6,000 oxygen cylinders were airlifted from China in eight chartered flights at the request of the Delhi government to ease the oxygen supply situation in the NCR region, said the statement.

ECU Worldwide Executive Director Vaishnav Shetty said, ''India is going through a massive humanitarian crisis and it is only natural that companies like us step up to help the government where we can. These 6,000 oxygen cylinders for Delhi will help ease the pressure.'' The company was supported by giving India Foundation, a leading non-governmental organization, and Luxfer Uttam India.

Earlier in April, Allcargo had flown in 500 oxygen concentrators from Singapore on a no-profit basis to Maharashtra at the state government's request.

To meet the rising demand in the state, Allcargo has also shipped two million masks from Singapore for the Maharashtra state government. It will also be shipping another one million masks by air from the USA, China, and other countries, the company stated.

