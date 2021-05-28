138 litres of liquor seized from train, accused missing
Officials of the Excise department and the railway police on Friday confiscated 138.75 liters of liquor being illegally transported in a train here on Friday, sources said.
The liquor bottles were seized from the Dadar- Tirunelveli express train at the Mangaluru railway station, the Excise Department sources said.
The accused, suspected to be the carrier, was missing when the seizure was made during a joint operation by the Excise and the police departments, they said.
A case under the Excise Act has been registered, they said.
