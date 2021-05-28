Left Menu

Max Healthcare Q4 PAT up 31 pc to Rs 70 cr

New Delhi, May 28 PTI Max Healthcare on Friday reported 31.11 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 69.69 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.The company had posted a PAT of Rs 53.15 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Max Healthcare Institute said in a filing to BSE.Revenue from operations stood at Rs 801.86 crore for the quarter under review.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 17:15 IST
Max Healthcare Q4 PAT up 31 pc to Rs 70 cr
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Max Healthcare on Friday reported 31.11 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 69.69 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 53.15 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Max Healthcare Institute said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 801.86 crore for the quarter under review. It was Rs 247.86 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

For the fiscal year ended March this year, the company posted a loss of Rs 137.55 crore as against a PAT of Rs 58.99 crore in 2019-20, the filing said.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,504.67 crore in the last fiscal year. It was Rs 1,059.03 crore in 2019-20, it added.

Net debt during the quarter reduced by Rs 1,323 crore to Rs 544 crore on account of net proceeds of QIP and cash flow from operations, Max Healthcare said.

''With ample room to scale up existing occupancies and improved international revenue share post abatement of the second surge of COVID-19, Q4 results in a way indicate the trajectory our network is geared for in terms of future performance,'' Max Healthcare Institute Chairman and MD Abhay Soi said.

''As we enter into the new fiscal year, I am confident to continue our robust performance and gain further traction as one of the most trusted healthcare service providers in India,'' he added.

Shares of Max Healthcare Institute settled at Rs 224.65 per scrip on BSE, down 2.81 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021