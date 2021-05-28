Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 17:43 IST
Thomas Cook shares plunge 5 pc on Q4 loss
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Shares of travel services provider Thomas Cook India on Friday declined 5 percent after the company reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 20.23 crore for March quarter 2020-21.

The stock dipped 4.98 percent to close at Rs 58.20 -- its lower circuit -- on the BSE.

On the NSE, it tumbled 4.97 percent to close at Rs 58.20.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 13.90 crore for the year-ago period, Thomas Cook said in a late-night regulatory filing on Thursday.

Total income from operations stood at Rs 401.64 crore in the quarter under review.

It was Rs 1,109.02 crore in the same period a year ago.

For 2020-21, the company posted a net loss of Rs 295.19 crore as against a loss of Rs 17.65 crore in the previous year, Thomas Cook India Ltd (TCIL) said.

Total income from operations stood at Rs 945.74 crore in the year. It was Rs 6,948.30 crore in 2019-20, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

