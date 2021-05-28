Man who attacked policewoman in Western France was radicalised in jail -source
Updated: 28-05-2021
A man who stabbed and badly wounded a policewoman on Friday in the town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre in western France was reported by prison staff to have been radicalized in jail, a source close to the investigation said.
The source also said the man, who was released from jail in March following a conviction for violence, had psychological disorders.
