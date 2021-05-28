Left Menu

Deepak Fertilisers shares gain over 6 pc after Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 18:14 IST
Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd on Friday gained more than 6 per cent after the company reported over five-fold jump in consolidated net profit for March quarter 2020-21.

It jumped 5.66 per cent to close at Rs 307.05 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 8.13 per cent to Rs 314.25 -- its 52-week high.

On the NSE, it closed at Rs 309, 6.47 per cent higher.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd on Friday reported over five-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 115.80 crore for March quarter 2020-21 on strong sales.

The Pune-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.50 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income rose to Rs 1,580.79 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 1,307.13 crore in the year-ago period.

