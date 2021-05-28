Tamil Nadu's first SARS-CoV-2 antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 begins at Kauvery Hospital

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): A new entrant into the treatment portfolio of COVID-19 in India is the cocktail formulation of Mono Clonal Antibodies (MCAb). This treatment is offered to patients early in the evolution of COVID, in the phase of active multiplication of the virus in the body. That is invariably within ten days of the onset of the earliest symptoms of COVID-19. This timely intervention can reduce or even avoid the need for hospitalization by 70 percent.

Kauvery Hospital, one of the leading healthcare chains in Tamil Nadu, has kick started the antibody cocktail treatment. A COVID-19 patient with mild symptoms has already been the first to receive this treatment. The individual was cancer patient with newly diagnosed of early onset of renal failure, and therefore at high risk of serious complications of COVID. Speaking on the treatment, Prof Dr Anita Ramesh, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, Kauvery Hospital Chennai, said, "The antibody cocktail drug is a combination of Casirivimab and Imdevimab, two antibodies which are lab-engineered, and created, proteins that will imitate the immune system's ability to fight against this harmful pathogen. Given to those patients who are in their early stage of COVID-19 with mild symptoms, this will help reduce the multiplication of the virus, thus avoiding severe disease and hospitalization."

Advertisement

The drug is administered through either the intravenous or subcutaneous (under the skin) route, through an infusion or injection and becomes active soon after in the body "Children above 12 years, with mild symptoms, can also be given the drug safely and effectively," Dr Anita added. This combination of two antibodies has been specifically designed to fight against the coronavirus. Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital says, "We have been noticing an uptrend in people who are affected by COVID-19 with mild symptoms, who, after few days getsicker, and develop complications that need admission to hospitals. This antibody cocktail treatment is specifically effective for such people and avoids hospitalization. We believe this treatment will be of great help in curbing the progression of disease to the severe and critical stages that need urgent hospitalization, ICU care and ventilation."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)