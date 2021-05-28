Sweden scraps demand for negative COVID-test for travelers from the Nordics

Travelers coming from the Nordics will no longer have to show a negative COVID-test to enter Sweden from next week, the Minister for the Interior said on Friday. "We have decided to go ahead with the Nordics first, it's a priority for us," Minister for the Interior Mikael Damberg told a news conference.

Travelers from other countries within the EU will still have to show a negative test until June 30. Travelers from outside the EU are still banned.

