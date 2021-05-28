NACCIMA confers Excellence Award to AfDB President for service in banking industry

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has conferred its Excellence Award for Outstanding Public Service and Exceptional Contributions to the Banking Industry on the President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina.

In her congratulatory letter to Dr Adesina, NACCIMA National President Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu said: "In view of the 60th anniversary of NACCIMA's founding, which coincided with the 60th year of Nigeria's independence, these awards are being given out on this fitting occasion to highlight the irrefutable achievements of great men and women like you, to encourage others to emulate you and adopt excellence as the benchmark for national development."

The award was conferred on the African Development Bank President alongside others conferred on United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at a ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday. Ministers, senior government officials, diplomatic community representatives and captains of industry, including NACCIMA members, attended the ceremony.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Bank President, the Acting Senior Director, Nigeria Country Department, Mr Lamin Barrow said: "On behalf of President Adesina, I want to thank NACCIMA for conferring this award and recognition, which provides a great source of inspiration for him to continue to give his best for the transformation of Nigeria and the African continent through private sector-led economies."

Established in 1960, NACCIMA is the umbrella body for various affiliate member chambers of commerce in Nigeria. Its objective is to provide a common platform for joint action on all matters of concern to the association.