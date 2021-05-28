Fire near Kolkata building rages for second day

The fire that broke out at a building that housed a few godowns and a hosiery unit in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district raged for the second day, while the whereabouts of two to four missing workers of the unit remained unknown, fire brigade sources said on Friday.

The flames, though contained, are burning in pockets of the building in the New Barrackpore area, around 15 km from Kolkata, as inflammable materials including sanitizer were stored inside one of the godowns located next to the hosiery unit.

Eight fire tenders are currently deployed there and the colling process is on, the sources said.

At one point of time on Thursday, 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the blaze.

Two to four persons, who were reportedly inside the building when the fire broke out at around 2 am Thursday, were still missing.

Despite attempts by fire services personnel to scour the fire-ravaged rooms for any survivor, none was found so far, the sources said.

''By and large, the fire has been contained. But until the pockets of fire are totally doused, we cannot undertake the search operation in the entire premises for the missing persons,'' a fire brigade official said.

Family members of those missing are anxiously waiting outside the charred building at Bilkanda locality for over 30 hours.

