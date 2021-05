Deepak Fertilisers posts over five-fold jump in Q4 profit at Rs 116 cr

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd on Friday reported over five-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 115.80 crore for March quarter 2020-21 on strong sales. The Pune-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.50 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing. Net income rose to Rs 1,580.79 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 1,307.13 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses were higher at Rs 1,401.78 crore from Rs 1,284.70 crore.

For the full 2020-21 fiscal year, the company posted multifold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 406.44 crore as against Rs 89.01 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Net income increased to Rs 5,841.16 crore from Rs 4,780.83 crore in the said period. Commenting on the performance, Deepak Fertilisers Chairman and Managing Director Sailesh C Mehta said: ''As evident, this has been a truly historic year for us in all aspects of our performance parameters.'' He said key investments made over the last four years have started delivering.

Going forward, Mehta said the available head room in capacities provides for good growth, upside potential in the years ahead.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share for 2020-21 subject to approval of shareholders. Shares of the company settled 5.66 per cent higher at Rs 307.05 apiece on BSE.

