Jurists' body seeks 'white paper' on COVID from WHO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 18:54 IST
Jurists' body ICJ Friday urged the World Health Organisation to release all scientific and medical information regarding COVID-19.

The International Council of Jurists said in a statement that the decision was taken in the light of reports that coronavirus had originated from a laboratory in Wuhan and not from the 'wet market' in Wuhan.

The ICJ called for a 'White Paper' to be released by WHO to “dispel doubts from across the globe on the origin and spread of coronavirus.” “The credibility of WHO will be enhanced if all such information is released along with a 'White Paper',” it said.

In a letter to WHO Director General, the ICJ said there was a great sense of anguish and concern over the situation arising in various countries with the spread of the Novel Corona virus, i.e. COVID-19.

“Various scientific, medical and journalistic reports on the origin and spread of this dreaded virus from a laboratory lend credibility to such fears and concern,” ICJ's president and senior advocate Adish C Aggarwala said.

The ICJ said that when the COVID-19 originated in a market in the Wuhan Province of China, the world was not informed about the same on time.

