Left Menu

Genus Power Infrastructures Q4 net doubles to Rs 28 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 19:11 IST
Genus Power Infrastructures Q4 net doubles to Rs 28 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd on Friday reported more than doubling of its consolidated net profit to Rs 28.34 crore for the March quarter.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, it said in a BSE filing. For the full fiscal 2020-21, consolidated net profit was Rs 68.59 crore as compared to Rs 72.61 crore in 2019-20.

Total income in the fiscal fell to Rs 653.87 crore from Rs 1,076.51 crore in FY20, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021