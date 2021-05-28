Left Menu

Reliance Industries shares zoom 6 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 19:25 IST
Shares of Reliance Industries, the country's most valuable company by market valuation, on Friday were in heavy demand and closed with a jump of 6 per cent.

The market heavyweight stock gained 5.90 per cent to close at Rs 2,094.90 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.40 per cent to Rs 2,105.

On the NSE, it closed 6 per cent higher at Rs 2,094.80.

It was the biggest gainer on both the benchmark indices at close of trade.

In traded volume terms, 21.58 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 2.60 crore units at the NSE during the day.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 13,28,049.94 crore at the BSE, the most for any listed company in the country.

Gain in the index heavyweight Reliance Industries was also instrumental in helping the rally in the 30-share BSE benchmark which closed at 51,422.88, a gain of 307.66 points or 0.60 per cent.

