Maha: Truck catches fire in Palghar, driver jumps out safely

A truck carrying plastic granules caught fire on Friday afternoon near Khanivade toll post on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district, a Vasai Virar fire brigade official said.

No one was injured in the incident as the driver managed to jump out of the truck in time, though traffic on the busy highway was affected for some time, the official said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)