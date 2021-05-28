Left Menu

Reuters | Lilongwe | Updated: 28-05-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 20:04 IST
Malawi ups 2021 growth forecast on falling coronavirus cases, better rains
Malawi upped its economic growth forecast for 2021 to 3.8%, from 3.5% seen in February, Finance Minister Felix Mlusu said in a full-year budget statement on Friday.

Economic growth in the small southern African is seen at 5.4% in 2022. The agriculture and tourism reliant economy grew only 0.9% in 2020. In the statement, the finance minister said growth would be driven by declining COVID-19 cases and better-than-expected rainfall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

