Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki, its supplier partners in process of installing 24 oxygen plants in govt hospitals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 20:49 IST
Maruti Suzuki, its supplier partners in process of installing 24 oxygen plants in govt hospitals
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it along with its supplier partners are in the process of installing 24 oxygen plants in government hospitals by the first half of June, in order to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The auto major has already come up with four oxygen PSA generator plants at three government hospitals in Haryana, which were virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Friday.

MSI has roped in its supplier partners JBML, SKH Metals and Motherson to help scale up the manufacturing activity of PSA manufacturers Airox Nigen, Sam Gases and Gaskon.

In less than a month, this arrangement has reached an output of six oxygen plants per day.

MSI Chairman R C Bhargava said, ''The company is supporting these three manufacturers to increase their production of PSA plants for oxygen for COVID-19. Within one month of entering this project, our people have been able to increase the capacity of building oxygen generator plants by 10 times.'' He added that this arrangement will deliver about 70 plants in May and 150 in June and this is more than the total estimated production in India in the financial year 2020-21.

Bhargava further said, ''On the topic of oxygen supply chain, I think we should seriously study the benefits of on-site oxygen generator plants as transporting oxygen over large distances seems to be a very sub-optimal solution.'' Commenting on the initiative, Lal said, ''We recognise Maruti Suzuki's critical role of being an economic booster to the growth and development of the state of Haryana. Whenever the need has arisen Maruti Suzuki has always been the first company to reach out with adequate help and assistance.'' In the first wave, the company were the first ones to come forward with much needed ventilators in the state, he noted.

''In the second wave, we witnessed a massive shortfall of oxygen supply.

''Here, I appreciate Maruti Suzuki's approach of helping the small-scale enterprises ramp up their production to meet the requirements of oxygen PSA generator plants in the country,'' the chief minister said.

It is an appropriate solution to all the logistics challenges the government has faced in arranging medical oxygen, he added.

''We aspire that every district hospital in the state is equipped with an oxygen PSA generator plant before the onset of the dreaded third wave,'' Lal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021