Airlines can operate only 50% of pre-COVID domestic flights from June 1: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 22:17 IST
Airlines can operate only 50% of pre-COVID domestic flights from June 1: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Airlines can operate only 50 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights from June 1 instead of 80 per cent permitted currently, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Friday.

The decision has been taken ''in view of the sudden surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases across the country, decrease in passenger traffic and passenger load factor (occupancy rate)'', the ministry said in an order.

When the government had resumed scheduled domestic flights in India on May 25 last year after a two-month-long break, the ministry had permitted the carriers to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic services.

This cap was gradually increased to up to 80 per cent by December last year.

On Friday, the Civil Aviation Ministry reduced the cap from 80 per cent to 50 per cent. This reduction will come into effect from June 1, it said.

