Capgemini rolls out COVID vaccination drive for employees, dependents

IT company Capgemini on Friday said it has rolled out an on-premise COVID-19 vaccination drive for its 1,25,000 employees and their dependents in India in association with health and security partner International SOS. Under the Capgemini LIFE (Leading Inoculations for Employees and Families) program, the company is also tying up with several hospitals and NGOs across India to ensure the highest safety norms are maintained during the vaccination procedures. ''Capgemini has partnered with Aditya Birla, Reliance, Apollo, MGM and Rainbow to facilitate vaccination drives across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata and NCR. Capgemini is planning to expand the vaccination drive to other locations in the coming weeks,'' the company said in a statement. Earlier this year, the company had announced plans to cover the cost of coronavirus vaccines of all eligible employees and their dependents in strict accordance with all government-approved protocols. ''Capgemini is tying up with over 200 hospitals across Capgemini India locations for off-premise vaccination drives to cover vaccination for as many employees as possible. Capgemini is extending all possible efforts to get its employees and their dependents vaccinated in a safe and seamless manner,'' the statement said. Capgemini in India has over 125,000 team members working across 13 locations -- Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem and Tiruchirappalli.

