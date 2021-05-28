Left Menu

Assam officials directed to provide full support to oxygen production units

PTI | Guwajati | Updated: 28-05-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 23:46 IST
Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Friday directed officials to provide full support to the oxygen production units in the state in view of its increased requirement during the prevailing pandemic situation.

Reviewing the status of industrial activities in the state with all general managers (GMs) of District Industries and Commerce Centers, the minister also asked them to facilitate smooth movement of raw materials to pharmaceutical plants.

''Industry sector contributes 39 per cent to the state GDP and in the current COVID situation, it should be the collective responsibility of all the GMs that industries and tea gardens function smoothly with strict compliance to the pandemic protocols,'' he said.

Patowary instructed the GMs to visit the industries, tea factories and emphasised that no industry should shut down due to the COVID pandemic and lay off any of its employees.

He also mentioned that the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries has set a target of 13,000 Mini Food Parks in Assam and asked the officials to identify suitable land so that the units in the informal sector may avail the benefits.

The Industry Department has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Flipkart and the minister called upon the officials to bring the weavers, artisans and craftsmen into the e-commerce platform and allow them national market access.

Flipkart on Friday announced the introduction of the Assamese language on its platform.

Assamese will simplify the e-commerce journey of millions of customers from the region and create opportunities for local sellers, MSMEs and artisans, Patowary added.

