Maha: Cricketer fined Rs 500 for mask violation

Maharashtra and IPL cricketer Rahul Tripathi was on Friday fined for not wearing a mask as well as moving around during coronavirus-induced restrictions without a valid reason, Pune police said.

Tripathi was fined Rs 500 by Kondhwa police in Khadi Machine Chowk near Katraj-Saswad road in the afternoon, an official said.

