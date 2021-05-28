Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 23:56 IST
U.S. Treasury's Yellen calls on G7 to keep up fiscal support -statement
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told G7 finance ministers and central bank governors on Friday it was important to provide further fiscal support "to promote a robust and lasting recovery in the wake of the pandemic," the Treasury said in a statement.

Yellen, during a virtual meeting of the finance leaders from wealthy democracies, emphasized U.S. commitment to solving global problems multilaterally, including cooperating on tackling climate change and environmental issues.

"She expressed her support for ongoing work on digital payments issues, including exploration of potential central bank digital currency policy considerations," the Treasury said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

