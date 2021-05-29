Left Menu

WNS Releases First Public Corporate Sustainability Report

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & New York, United States – Business Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that the company has released its first-ever public corporate sustainability report. The FY 2020-21 Sustainability Report, titled “Powered by Digital: Co-Create. Sustain. Outperform”, details WNS’ efforts across a broad spectrum of environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics. WNS has worked closely with KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP to assess the materiality of ESG factors based on their impact to WNS’ business and long-term success, and their importance to key stakeholders. The report also highlights WNS’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including its achievements in helping keep employees and their families healthy and safe, maintaining business continuity and security for clients, and supporting WNS’s local communities.

“WNS is pleased to share our FY 2020-21 corporate sustainability report. This document represents our first comprehensive public disclosure on key ESG factors which we believe are most impactful to our business model. We understand that integrating sustainability programs into the company’s overall corporate strategy is critical to our long-term success, and we are excited to share this meaningful step in our ESG journey with all of our stakeholders,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

WNS’ FY 2020-21 Sustainability Report can be found here or on the company website at www.wns.com/about-us, and is developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option. The disclosures are also aligned with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) principles. WNS views sustainability and ESG programs as key components of delivering long-term value to all of our key stakeholders. The company is committed to driving continuous improvement across these three pillars, and to our mission of “co-creating” and “outperforming” in everything we do. WNS was one of 380 companies recently included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, which measures gender equality across five categories including female leadership, equal pay, cultural inclusiveness, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. The company is also extremely proud of our WNS Cares Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of WNS. WNS Cares focuses on “co-creating lives” by educating, empowering and enriching the lives of children across the globe. To date, our CSR initiatives have impacted approximately 600,000 CSR unique beneficiaries (including 204,500 Covid related program unique beneficiaries) across 12 countries. About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 380 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2021, WNS had 43,997 professionals across 58 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Australia, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

