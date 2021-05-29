Left Menu

LimeRoad Supports COVID-affected Employees with Slew of Relief Measures

This is in addition to the Medical Insurance that covers all hospital costs, and staff-on-demand in the Delhi-Gurgaon area to help with essential services when employees are in need.

Delhi, India (NewsVoir) As India currently battles a deadly second wave of COVID infections, LimeRoad, India’s leading independent fashion platform, has announced a slew of relief measures for employees affected with COVID during India’s second wave of infections that peaked in April this year. LimeRoad employees can now avail two additional weeks of holidays/leaves for COVID over and above their regular annual leaves. The organization will provide financial assistance to all employees to help cover their COVID expenses including medical aid, hospitalization, and post-COVID recovery. For employees earning salaries below Rs. 50,000 p.m., a special COVID term-insurance of up to Rs. 3,00,000. This is in addition to the Medical Insurance that covers all hospital costs, and staff-on-demand in the Delhi-Gurgaon area to help with essential services when employees are in need. “These are unprecedented times. While many have lived through horrific moments trying to get help for loved ones, we are doing whatever we can to support our people in this difficult health crisis. Our measures are designed to ensuring that our people have access to some of the core needs that we can help them with - time off work, medical care, financial help and wherever helpful, insurance. We have been amazed to see LimeRoaders go out of their way to help their colleagues and their families,” said Suchi Mukherjee, CEO & Founder LimeRoad. LimeRoad’s business in May’21 is 121% higher than in May’20 (Lockdown 1) and 11% lower than Mar’21. The Company is already seeing demand rising and expects to grow by 40% over the next 3 months. About LimeRoad Gurugram-based LimeRoad is India’s leading independent fashion platform. Founded in 2012, the Company was the winner of the Business Today Startup of the Year Award in 2015, and winner of the Economic Times Best Supply Chain of the Year Award in 2018. Come love | create | share | shop with us. Image: Suchi Mukherjee, CEO & Founder LimeRoad PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

