4 killed in car-lorry collision in Kerala

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 29-05-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 13:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Four people, including a woman and her child, were killed and two injured seriously when their vehicle collided with a lorry in Kareelakulangara near Haripad in the district early on Saturday.

The accident took place around 3 am on a national highway, police said.

Among those killed in the accident included the 25- year-old woman, her five-year-old son, their relative who is accused in a Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAPA) case, and the car driver, they said.

Two of their co-travelers including another KAPA case accused were seriously injured in the accident.

They hail from Kayamkulam in the district.

Two persons in the lorry also suffered injuries.

All the injured have been admitted to the hospitals in Alappuzha.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

