Left Menu

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

Agro-chemical firm UPL Ltd has set up oxygen plants at eight hospitals in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi as part of its efforts to provide medical support to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, UPL said it has converted four of its nitrogen production plants in Gujarat to produce and deliver oxygen to four hospitals in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 14:02 IST
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states
  • Country:
  • India

Agro-chemical firm UPL Ltd has set up oxygen plants at eight hospitals in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi as part of its efforts to provide medical support to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, UPL said it has converted four of its nitrogen production plants in Gujarat to produce and deliver oxygen to four hospitals in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. ''These plants are “skid mounted” and delivered directly to the hospital sites for them to be directly plugged into the hospital's oxygen header system,'' it added. These converted plants have been installed and operational at the hospitals, including Government Ayurvedic College in Chauka Ghat, Varanasi, Haria L G Rotary Hospital in Vapi, Jayaben Hospital in Ankleshwar and Government Hospital in Jambusar, Bharuch.

In addition to this, UPL has also installed a direct oxygen plant at Max Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi. It is in the process of providing additional three oxygen plants at Indore, Gwalior and Varanasi. ''All these eight oxygen plants together will be catering to 1,000 beds,'' UPL said. The company has also supplied ventilators, oxygen concentrators, COVID medicine kits under the supervision of the local Chief Medical Officer in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. ''We are proud of our team who showcased exemplary agility and innovation in these tough times by developing the unique solution of converting nitrogen to oxygen. We will continue to support the community through our bit in this battle against the pandemic,” Jai Shroff, CEO of UPL, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
3
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
4
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021