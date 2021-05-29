Left Menu

11 people killed in passenger vehicle accident in Pak : report

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-05-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 15:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

At least 11 people, including three children, were killed and 13 others injured when a passenger van carrying them plunged into a ditch in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Muzaffarabad, a media report said on Saturday.

The accident happened on Saturday morning when the passenger van en route to Chakothi sector from Rawalpindi met with an accident and fell into the ditch, Pakistan's ARY News reported.

"The passenger van fell in the ditch killing 11 people including 3 children. It is not exactly clear how the vehicle met with the accident," the media report said, quoting a senior police officer.

On getting information, rescue teams and ambulances reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital, the report said.

PoK's administration has asked police to probe the matter and find out the reason behind the accident.

Earlier this month, at least 15 people died in another accident near Hasan Abdal's Burhan Interchange in Pakistan's Punjab province when a passenger bus bound for Mardan fell into a ditch while saving a car from crashing into it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

